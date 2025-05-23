WCM Expands Its Partnership With Lilly Raye Music

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music, the publishing division of Warner Music Group, has announced the extension of its joint venture with Lilly Raye Music, the management company and publisher led by founder Edward Matthew and A&R Manager Justin Martinez.

Originally launched in 2020 and expanded in 2023, the partnership aims to foster creative cross-pollination through collaborations between artists and songwriters across Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Under the newly expanded agreement, the joint venture will increase its focus on the dance and electronic music scenes in Germany and the Netherlands, while also enhancing its A&R capabilities in Japan.

The JV has seen recent success with artists such as Summer Walker and Janelle Monáe, as well as Swedish talent including Asme, Molly Sandén, and Saretti.

In Asia, the venture has achieved notable milestones, including a No. 1 Billboard World Digital Song Sales single with LE SSERAFIM’s “Unforgiven” and a No. 1 Billboard Japan Hot 100 single with IVE’s “Wave.”

In a joint statement, Edward Matthew and Justin Martinez said:

“We’re delighted to renew our deal with Warner Chappell, which has grown significantly in scope over the past few years. Connecting creative talent across three continents remains as exhilarating and inspiring as ever. Warner Chappell’s combination of global reach, local insight, and cultural curiosity makes it an essential partner for us.”

Lars Karlsson, Managing Director of Warner Chappell Music Nordics, added:

“I’m so pleased that we’re renewing our collaboration with Edward, Justin, and the whole Lilly Raye team. They bring a passion and energy to their work that’s unmatched, along with an uncanny ability to spot talent and connect the right creatives.”