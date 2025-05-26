Duck Dynasty Patriarch Phil Robertson Dead At 79

LOUISIANA (CelebrityAccess) – Phil Robertson, the patriarch of the Robertson family and star of A&E’s Duck Dynasty, died on Sunday (May 25). The news of his death was announced by his family. No cause of death was disclosed, but his family had shared previously that Robertson had been battling a blood disorder and early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. He was 79.

Born on April 24, 1946, in Vivian, Louisiana, Robertson was a standout quarterback at Louisiana Tech University. He turned down a potential professional football career, focusing on his passion for hunting instead. In 1973, he founded Duck Commander, a company that would become the foundation for the family’s multimillion-dollar business empire.

Robertson rose to national fame with the premiere of Duck Dynasty in 2012. The reality series, which ran for 11 seasons until 2017, offered a glimpse into the Robertson family’s lives and duck call business, drawing millions of viewers and making the family household names.

A devout Christian, Robertson was known for his candid and often controversial views. In 2013, he was briefly suspended from Duck Dynasty following remarks in a GQ interview, but he returned to the show after public outcry from fans.

In his later years, Robertson co-hosted the podcast Unashamed with his sons, discussing faith, family, and current events. However, his health issues eventually led him to step back from public appearances.

Robertson is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marsha Kay Carroway, their five children, including Jase and Willie, and numerous grandchildren. The family plans to hold a private service, with a public celebration of his life to be announced.

A new *Duck Dynasty* spinoff, focusing on Willie and Korie Robertson, is set to premiere this summer, continuing the family’s legacy on screen.