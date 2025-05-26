Remember Mixtapes? Bandcamp Adds Shareable Playlists

(HYPEBOT) – With a new update Bandcamp adds shareable playlists powered by ownership rather than passive streaming. Fans can only add tracks to their playlists if they’ve purchased them.

Listeners who haven’t purchased the music can only stream it a limited number of times. Three times is the default, but the number can be chosen my the artist or label. After that, fans are directed back to the album page for purchase.

Bandcamp adds shareable playlists

Bandcamp shareable playlists work to bridge the gap between music ownership and streaming. while capturing the spirit of old school mixtapes,

“Every playlist is crafted from your own collection,tracks you’ve chosen to support. It’s not passive streaming. It’s real curation, rooted in ownership and connection,” says Bandcamp. “Think of it as a modern mixtape: handmade, shareable, and designed to help others discover the artists you love.

How It Bandcamp Playlists Work

Create and edit playlists using the Bandcamp mobile app

Available now on iOS and Android. (Web-based editing is coming soon.) Share with a public link

Fans must be logged in to listen, keeping playlists rooted in real fandom and support. Play limits apply to unowned tracks

Fans can play tracks they haven’t purchased a limited number of times. After that, they’ll be prompted to purchase in order to keep listening.

Coming soon to Bandcamp Playlists

Web-based editing and publishing

Track purchase options directly from playlists

Playlist following, moderation tools, and improved discoverability

Create your first playlist

Bandcamp is launching in Beta because they’re still building, “but we didn’t want to wait. We want fans to help shape what comes next.” Learn more as Bandcamp adds shareable playlists and build a playlist here.

