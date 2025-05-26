REPORT: Taylor Swift’s Masters May Be Up For Grabs

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess)—The New York Post’s Page Six reports that Taylor Swift’s masters may be up for grabs, and the global superstar may have the opportunity to buy them back.

Scooter Braun purchased her original catalog in 2019 and sold it to investment house Shamrock Capital for approximately $400M, resulting in a profit. Braun’s purchase is why Swift re-recorded her first six albums as “Taylor’s Versions.” The report, citing “sources,” mentions that Braun is encouraging Shamrock to sell them back to Swift.

The masters that may be back on the buying block are Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation.

Swifties across the world are waiting for the American Music Awards, which air live tonight (May 26). They’ve noticed numerous easter eggs that point to Swift announcing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at tonight’s show. The singer/songwriter has already debuted the first re-recording off Reputation (TV), “Look What You Made Me Do,” on the TV show The Handmaid’s Tale, with social media speculating that Ms. Swift even made a cameo as her song played in the background.

If the masters go up for sale, the estimated price would be between $600M – $1B. If she makes the purchase, Swift will have complete control over her entire catalog and decide what is used for commercials, films, TV shows, etc.