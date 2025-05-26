Songwriter Roger Nichols Passes Away At 84

BURBANK, CA (CelebrityAccess)—Roger Nichols, the acclaimed songwriter behind some of the Carpenters’ most beloved hits, passed away on Saturday (May 17). He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife, Terry and daughters Claire and Caitlin. The cause of death was not disclosed. He was 84. His songwriter partner, Paul Williams, announced his death via social media.

“Sadly, we hit the nail on the head. Roger Nichols passed away peacefully four days ago, at home with his beautiful family,” Williams wrote. “His wife Terry and the daughters he was so proud of, Claire and Caitlin at his side. They were his dream come true. His greatest joy.”

Nichols, who composed the music for classics like “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” and “I Won’t Last a Day Without You,” was known for his melodic talent and disciplined work ethic.

The duo’s partnership began in the 1960s at A&M Records, leading to a string of hits performed by artists such as Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Petula Clark, and The Monkees. Their song “We’ve Only Just Begun” started as a wedding-themed television commercial for Crocker National Bank in California in 1970, with Williams providing the vocals. The Carpenters’ rendition of the song became a signature hit, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a staple at weddings and special occasions.

Beyond his musical achievements, Nichols was passionate about fishing, jewelry making, and sports. He eventually stepped away from the music industry to focus on a quieter life in Montana, surrounded by nature and family. His daughter Caitlin remembered him via a heartfelt post on social media.

“One of my favorite people in the world, my dad, Roger, passed away on Saturday, May 17th. He lived his life to the very fullest, loved his family so so much, and impacted the lives of so many people through his music, his work ethic, and his heart. He was a visionary and was an absolute inspiration to life. I will miss so many things about my dad, but mostly his endless creativity, his fountain of knowledge, his sense of humor, and most of all, his love. 💜 Life won’t quite be the same without you, and I cherish the memories and melodies that will continue through the years 🫶🏻💔🎶”

Roger Nichols’ contributions to American pop music have left a lasting legacy, with songs that continue to resonate with audiences across generations. His work has been recognized with multiple accolades, including the induction of “We’ve Only Just Begun” into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998.

He is survived by his wife, Terry, and daughters Claire, Caroline and Caitlin.

RIP