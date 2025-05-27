Airbnb Announces First-Ever Global Live Music Partnership At Lollapalooza Worldwide

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Airbnb announces its first global live music partnership, offering one-of-a-kind fan experiences at Lollapalooza festivals in Berlin, Chicago, São Paulo, and Mumbai. Guests now have access to curated Airbnb Experiences — many hosted by performing artists — that bring them closer to the music they love.

This summer, guests can book daily Airbnb Experiences at several Lollapalooza festivals — plus access an exclusive onsite Airbnb lounge. Experiences range from concert photography tutorials with professional photographers and behind-the-scenes tours with festival directors to intimate artist performances and more.

“More and more guests are choosing Airbnb for big events, including concerts and festivals, because Airbnb can bring you as close to the action as possible,” said Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky. “With our new partnership with Lollapalooza, guests can Airbnb more than an Airbnb—they can unlock once-in-a-lifetime Experiences, rooted in the magic of live music.”

The global partnership kicks off at Lollapalooza Berlin presented by Telekom (July 12–13), where one of the featured Airbnb Experiences includes performing artist BUNT. Guests will have access to an exclusive post-show Experience and private performance in a hidden spot on the festival grounds. Booking opens June 5 at airbnb.com/bunt.

Fans are traveling far and wide to be part of the experience – at Lollapalooza festivals around the world, a significant number of attendees come from outside the host city: 75% in Berlin, 65% in São Paulo, 57% in Mumbai, and 50% in Chicago.

“Fans are traveling the world to see the artists they love, and festivals like Lollapalooza are leading that demand,” said Michael Rapino, CEO and president of Live Nation Entertainment. “Partnering with Airbnb helps us make those trips even more memorable for fans, connecting them to the culture and community around the music that makes each festival unforgettable.”

According to a recent Airbnb survey, over 70% of travelers said they often book an experience when they travel. This partnership also comes as Airbnb introduces completely reimagined Airbnb Experiences – including Airbnb Originals, extraordinary experiences hosted by the world’s most interesting people and designed exclusively for Airbnb – which will help enhance live music goers’ trips.

The partnership’s global rollout will continue throughout the summer, with new Airbnb Experiences at Lollapalooza Chicago (July 31 – August 3), followed by experiences at The Town 2025 in São Paulo, Lollapalooza India and Lollapalooza Brasil.