Billie Eilish Sweeps The AMAs – Recap And Complete Winners List

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Billie Eilish dominated the 2025 American Music Awards, winning in all seven categories in which she was nominated, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, and Favorite Pop Song. Celebrating the year’s most iconic music, the American Music Awards is the world’s largest fan-voted award show honoring today’s most influential artists and their passionate fan bases. The AMAs paid special tribute to our U.S. troops and veterans this Memorial Day through authentic performances and unforgettable moments. The star-studded celebration kicked off summer with host Jennifer Lopez from the all-new luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Show highlights included:

Host Lopez, returning as host of the AMAs for the first time in 10 years, kicked off the show in spectacular fashion. With her signature dance moves, she delivered a nonstop, breathtaking medley of 23 of the year’s biggest hits.

Blake Shelton made his AMAs performance debut with a powerful performance of “Stay Country or Die Tryin” from his recently released album For Recreational Use Only.

Breakout artist Benson Boone brought his signature dynamic style to the AMAs stage for the first time with a performance of “Mystical Magical” from his upcoming album American Heart.

Fresh from headlining shows across Europe and ahead of embarking on the U.S. leg of her massive “Whirlwind World Tour,” multi-platinum, award-winning country music superstar Lainey Wilson debuted her new single “Somewhere Over Laredo.”

Gwen Stefani took the audience on a trip down memory lane to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her album Love.Angel.Music.Baby. Introduced by husband Shelton as his “one and only,” she sang “Swallow My Tears” from her latest album, Bouquet, as well as fan favorites “The Sweet Escape” and “Hollaback Girl.”

Global phenomenon Janet Jackson received the ICON Award, an honor bestowed upon an artist whose music has had an undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry. The award was introduced by host Lopez, who famously appeared as a backup dancer in Jackson’s 1993 “That’s the Way Love Goes” music video. Jackson proved herself worthy of the ICON Award, performing a medley of viral hit songs “Someone to Call My Lover” and “All For You” that had the audience on their feet. Tasha Smith, Jackson’s good friend and co-star in the film Why Did I Get Married?, presented her with the award.

As part of the American Music Awards partnership with Easy Day Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization committed to helping Veterans transition to civilian life, Zac Brown was presented with the inaugural Veterans Voice Award for his unwavering support of the veteran community. The evening featured several touching tributes to our troops, including special shout-outs to the veterans seated in the audience.

Though no stranger to the stage, Reneé Rapp made her live award show performance debut with a sultry performance of “Leave Me Alone” off her highly anticipated sophomore album.

Global icon and former American Music Awards host Gloria Estefan, marks her first performance on the AMAs after more than 30 years, celebrating five decades of her career in music returned to the AMAs stage for the first time in more than 30 years to celebrate five decades of her career in music. With the audience dancing along, she performed a mix of old and new songs, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “La Vecina (No Sé Na),” and “Conga.”

For his first awards show performance ever, Alex Warren gave the audience an out-of-this-world rendition of breakout hit “Ordinary,” backed by a 40-person choir.

Becky G and Manuel Turizo performed their recent collaboration “Que Haces” live for the first time, bringing some merengue-pop to the AMAs stage.

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Sir Rod Stewart closed out the evening with a performance of his timeless classic “Forever Young.” Appearing on the AMAs stage for the first time in over 20 years, he was in for a surprise when several of his family members appeared to present him with the award, which recognizes his incomparable career, body of work, and unparalleled contributions to music for nearly six decades.

Winner Highlights:

Eilish, the second most nominated artist of the night, won in all seven categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, and Favorite Pop Song.

Beyoncé took home two awards for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album, marking the first time the 11-time AMA winner has been recognized in the country music category.

Post Malone also received his first trophy in the country category, winning for Favorite Male Country Artist.

First-time nominee Gracie Abrams took home New Artist of the Year.

Eminem won his first AMAs in 15 years for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars shared the awards for Favorite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year, and each took home one of their own – Bruno for Favorite Male Pop Artist and Gaga for Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist.

Doechii won her first American Music Award for Social Song of the Year for her viral hit “Anxiety.”

Presenters throughout the night included Alix Earle, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Jake Shane, Jon Batiste, Jordan Chiles, Kai Cenat, Megan Moroney, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Wayne Brady, Zac Brown and more!

2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS

Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams

Album of the Year: Billie Eilish – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With a Smile”

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Pop Album: Billie Eilish – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Favorite Pop Song: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone

Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé – COWBOY CARTER

Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA

Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favorite R&B Song: SZA “Saturn”

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Favorite Latin Song: Shakira “Soltera”

Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots – Clancy

Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM

Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”

Social Song of the Year: Doechii “Anxiety”