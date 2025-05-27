Disco Presents Announces The Debut Of The Wicked Oaks Festival

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Independent promoter Disco Presents (formerly Disco Donnie Presents) has announced the lineup for the inaugural Wicked Oaks Festival, combining the Freaky Deaky, Summoning of the Eclipse, and ILLfest brands into one music, art, and camping event.
Set for October 25–26 at Carson Creek Ranch near Austin, Texas, the festival will feature three full stages of music with performances by Eric Prydz, Bob Moses, Kaskade, Martin Garrix, Autograf, Dark Heart, and more.
“This is a concept we’ve been building for a while,” says James “Disco Donnie” Estopinal, founder of Disco Presents. “We’re excited to bring the best of Freaky Deaky, Summoning, and ILLfest to Austin, Texas. Carson Creek Ranch is a beautiful place, and Wicked Oaks will bring these communities together in a special way.”
Additional information—including set times and special surprises for fans—will be announced in the lead-up to the event.
Full Lineup:
Freaky Deaky Stage:
-
Angrybaby
-
Bob Moses (Club Set)
-
BUNT.
-
Carola
-
Cloonee (Sunset Set)
-
Eric Prydz
-
Gryffin
-
Jackie Hollander
-
JEV
-
Jigitz
-
Kasablanca
-
Kaskade (Sunset Set)
-
LP Giobbi
-
Martin Garrix
-
Max Styler
-
SHIMA
Summoning Stage:
-
Akeos B2B HEXX
-
Automhate B2B Mad Dubz
-
Aweminus B2B Mythm
-
Bejalvin
-
Codd Dubz B2B Pyke (Slice the City)
-
Eptic
-
Flux Pavilion
-
Hedex
-
Infekt + Samplifire
-
Kai Wachi
-
Kerosene B2B Warlord
-
MUST DIE! B2B SYZY
-
Neonix B2B Phiso
-
NGHTMRE B2B Kompany
-
Otsukare
-
VOYD
-
PhaseOne B2B HVDES
-
Prosecute
-
Simula
-
Stoog3s
-
STVG
-
SVDDEN DEATH B2B YVM3 B2B Nimda
-
Vanfleet
-
Witching Hour (Vampa B2B Jeanie)
ILLfest Stage:
-
Autograf
-
Classmatic
-
Dark Heart
-
Jaden Thompson
-
Luuk van Dijk
-
Mahony
-
Maxinne
-
Sistek
-
SOSA
-
Surf Mesa
-
Tony Romera
-
Wenzday