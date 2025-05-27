Disco Presents Announces The Debut Of The Wicked Oaks Festival

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Independent promoter Disco Presents (formerly Disco Donnie Presents) has announced the lineup for the inaugural Wicked Oaks Festival, combining the Freaky Deaky, Summoning of the Eclipse, and ILLfest brands into one music, art, and camping event.

Set for October 25–26 at Carson Creek Ranch near Austin, Texas, the festival will feature three full stages of music with performances by Eric Prydz, Bob Moses, Kaskade, Martin Garrix, Autograf, Dark Heart, and more.

“This is a concept we’ve been building for a while,” says James “Disco Donnie” Estopinal, founder of Disco Presents. “We’re excited to bring the best of Freaky Deaky, Summoning, and ILLfest to Austin, Texas. Carson Creek Ranch is a beautiful place, and Wicked Oaks will bring these communities together in a special way.”

Additional information—including set times and special surprises for fans—will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Full Lineup:

Freaky Deaky Stage:

Angrybaby

Bob Moses (Club Set)

BUNT.

Carola

Cloonee (Sunset Set)

Eric Prydz

Gryffin

Jackie Hollander

JEV

Jigitz

Kasablanca

Kaskade (Sunset Set)

LP Giobbi

Martin Garrix

Max Styler

SHIMA

Summoning Stage:

Akeos B2B HEXX

Automhate B2B Mad Dubz

Aweminus B2B Mythm

Bejalvin

Codd Dubz B2B Pyke (Slice the City)

Eptic

Flux Pavilion

Hedex

Infekt + Samplifire

Kai Wachi

Kerosene B2B Warlord

MUST DIE! B2B SYZY

Neonix B2B Phiso

NGHTMRE B2B Kompany

Otsukare

VOYD

PhaseOne B2B HVDES

Prosecute

Simula

Stoog3s

STVG

SVDDEN DEATH B2B YVM3 B2B Nimda

Vanfleet

Witching Hour (Vampa B2B Jeanie)

ILLfest Stage: