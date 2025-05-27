Gorillaz Announce A Quartet Of Live Shows For London This Summer

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett’s virtual band Gorillaz have announced a series of four shows, each highlighting one of the group’s first three albums—Gorillaz, Demon Days, and Plastic Beach—along with a special surprise performance.

The shows will take place during the closing week of House of Kong, from August 29 to September 3, 2025, at the Copper Box Arena in London, and will seek to recreate the experience of the band’s early live performances by presenting each album in full.

For the fourth show, Gorillaz will wrap up the run with a mystery performance, featuring Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz live band joined onstage by a roster of special guests.

Additionally, the House of Kong—the fictional home of Gorillaz—will open to visitors as part of a limited-run exhibition at the Copper Box, running from August 8 to September 3, 2025.

Visitors to the House of Kong will get a glimpse behind the curtain at the band’s history and evolution during the early days of the Internet’s digital revolution.