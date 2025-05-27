Lee Abrams: The Cool Factor

COOL IS ESSENTIAL… It serves as a magnet for any company aiming to cultivate fans rather than just users. This concept often goes unnoticed because it’s challenging to quantify. You either have it in your corporate and personal DNA, or you don’t. For a new brand, being perceived as cool can be pivotal; embracing this mindset can propel your success. Legacy media companies frequently struggle in the cool department—it’s simply not part of their DNA. They may acquire trendy brands, only to drain them of their cool factor, and when they attempt to rejuvenate that vibe, they often rely too heavily on focus groups and business metrics, neglecting instinct, soul, and passion. The key is to STRIKE A BALANCE BETWEEN SCIENCE AND EMOTION.

Mediocrity is a major cool killer. Average might be acceptable, but it’s never cool. Here’s a brief list of cool versus uncool based on how we want FANS to perceive:

(The definition of cool varies by target audience, but here are some thought starters for a fan-centric company)

COOL: Underground, street-level, experimental

UNCOOL: Large, outdated, corporate, and arrogant

COOL: A visual range from black & white to cinematic, psychedelic, and cerebral

UNCOOL: Polished and “agency-safe” — lacking soul

COOL: A diverse array of voices, embracing various accents

UNCOOL: Generic, characterless broadcast voices

COOL: Fresh, simple names

UNCOOL: Cliché names like Zimboo, Bimboo, Boogle, Loogie, Voobu, etc.

COOL: Driven by passion

UNCOOL: Driven by mergers

COOL: Designed for Main Street

UNCOOL: Designed for Wall Street

COOL: Authenticity in action — letting the product speak for itself

UNCOOL: Deceptive slogans meant to mislead (“We’re in it for you” — sure you are.)

COOL: A grassroots intellectual culture celebrating enlightenment

UNCOOL: Superficial pop culture that promotes nothing meaningful

COOL: AI

UNCOOL: AI

COOL: Genuine retro

UNCOOL: Faux retro

COOL: Timeless artists across all genres

UNCOOL: Disposable pop performers

COOL: Local dives

UNCOOL: Chain franchises

COOL: Ideas that can change the world

UNCOOL: Disposable, dumbed-down content

COOL: Lasting talent

UNCOOL: This week’s celebrity with questionable skills

COOL: Speaking like regular people

UNCOOL: Using corporate jargon or news-speak to appear impressive

COOL: Calling out or deliberately ignoring celebrities with bad behavior

UNCOOL: Celebrating or over-reporting on celebrities’ misconduct

COOL: Critiquing junk culture without a hint of irony

UNCOOL: Pretending junk culture holds significance

COOL: Embracing eccentricity

UNCOOL: Exhibiting self-importance

Cool…the secret weapon