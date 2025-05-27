Lee Abrams: The Cool Factor

COOL IS ESSENTIAL… It serves as a magnet for any company aiming to cultivate fans rather than just users. This concept often goes unnoticed because it’s challenging to quantify. You either have it in your corporate and personal DNA, or you don’t. For a new brand, being perceived as cool can be pivotal; embracing this mindset can propel your success. Legacy media companies frequently struggle in the cool department—it’s simply not part of their DNA. They may acquire trendy brands, only to drain them of their cool factor, and when they attempt to rejuvenate that vibe, they often rely too heavily on focus groups and business metrics, neglecting instinct, soul, and passion. The key is to STRIKE A BALANCE BETWEEN SCIENCE AND EMOTION.
Mediocrity is a major cool killer. Average might be acceptable, but it’s never cool. Here’s a brief list of cool versus uncool based on how we want FANS to perceive:
(The definition of cool varies by target audience, but here are some thought starters for a fan-centric company)
COOL: Underground, street-level, experimental
UNCOOL: Large, outdated, corporate, and arrogant
COOL: A visual range from black & white to cinematic, psychedelic, and cerebral
UNCOOL: Polished and “agency-safe” — lacking soul
COOL: A diverse array of voices, embracing various accents
UNCOOL: Generic, characterless broadcast voices
COOL: Fresh, simple names
UNCOOL: Cliché names like Zimboo, Bimboo, Boogle, Loogie, Voobu, etc.
COOL: Driven by passion
UNCOOL: Driven by mergers
COOL: Designed for Main Street
UNCOOL: Designed for Wall Street
COOL: Authenticity in action — letting the product speak for itself
UNCOOL: Deceptive slogans meant to mislead (“We’re in it for you” — sure you are.)
COOL: A grassroots intellectual culture celebrating enlightenment
UNCOOL: Superficial pop culture that promotes nothing meaningful
COOL: AI
UNCOOL: AI
COOL: Genuine retro
UNCOOL: Faux retro
COOL: Timeless artists across all genres
UNCOOL: Disposable pop performers
COOL: Local dives
UNCOOL: Chain franchises
COOL: Ideas that can change the world
UNCOOL: Disposable, dumbed-down content
COOL: Lasting talent
UNCOOL: This week’s celebrity with questionable skills
COOL: Speaking like regular people
UNCOOL: Using corporate jargon or news-speak to appear impressive
COOL: Calling out or deliberately ignoring celebrities with bad behavior
UNCOOL: Celebrating or over-reporting on celebrities’ misconduct
COOL: Critiquing junk culture without a hint of irony
UNCOOL: Pretending junk culture holds significance
COOL: Embracing eccentricity
UNCOOL: Exhibiting self-importance
Cool…the secret weapon