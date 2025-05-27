OVG And The City of Mobile Break Ground On A New Arena

MOBILE, AL (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group (OVG), along with city officials from Mobile and other project partners were on hand for the groundbreaking of Mobile Arena, a brand new live events facility under construction on Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

Located on the site of the former Mobile Civic Center, which was demolished earlier this year, the new arena represents a major investment from the City of Mobile and follows years of planning and feedback from the community and other stakeholders.

As part of the event, OVG announced that Mobile Coca-Cola Bottling Company will be the official beverage partner and the first founding partner of the new arena.

The arena is scheduled to open its doors in 2027 with room for about 10,000 fans. The arena will host sports and live entertainment events as well as public and private functions with a design that includes both the main arena as well as multiple smaller ballroom and special event spaces.

“After years of discussion and months of planning, we are beyond excited to see construction officially begin at Mobile Arena,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “This will be a gamechanger for Mobilians and visitors in our city. It will make Mobile a true event destination — driving tourism and providing residents with quality events to enjoy with their friends, families, and neighbors.”

“The Mobile Arena project reflects everything we believe in at Oak View Group – creating world-class venues that serve their communities and deliver unforgettable live experiences,” said Peter Luukko, Co-Chair, Oak View Group. “Together, we’re building a destination that reflects the spirit of Mobile while attracting top-tier music, sports and community events to the Gulf Coast.”

The construction of Mobile Arena will be handled by BL Harbert International, a company that has built major facilities that include the Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center in Mobile and Neville Arena on the campus of Auburn University.