Producer And Former BBC Executive, Alan Yentob Passes Away At 78

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Alan Yentob, a groundbreaking figure in British broadcasting and a longtime BBC executive, passed away on Saturday (May 24), at the age of 78. No cause of death was disclosed. Yentob’s family shared the news, and his wife Philippa Walker posted the following on social media.

“For Jacob, Bella and I every day with Alan held the promise of something unexpected. Our life was exciting, he was exciting. He was curious, funny, annoying, late and creative in every cell of his body. But more than that, he was the kindest of men and a profoundly moral man. He leaves in his wake a trail of love a mile wide.”

Born on March 11, 1947, in Stepney, East London, to Iraqi Jewish parents, Yentob was raised in Manchester before returning to London in his early teens. He studied law at the University of Leeds but found his passion in the arts, leading him to join the BBC in 1968 as its only non-Oxbridge trainee that year.

Yentob began producing and directing for the arts series Omnibus and later became editor of Arena, where he expanded the scope of arts programming to include diverse and unconventional subjects. During his tenure, he created influential documentaries, including the 1975 film Cracked Actor, featuring David Bowie.

In executive roles, Yentob served as controller of both BBC Two and BBC One, commissioning iconic programs such as Absolutely Fabulous, Have I Got News for You, and The Office. As the BBC’s creative director from 2004 to 2015, he continued championing innovative content, notably with the arts documentary series Imagine, which he presented and produced until 2023. Known for his visionary approach to television, Yentob’s career at the BBC spanned nearly five decades.

Despite his achievements, Yentob’s career faced challenges, particularly his involvement with the charity Kids Company, where he served as chairman of the board of trustees. Following the charity’s collapse in 2015 amid financial controversies, Yentob resigned from his executive role at the BBC but remained active in broadcasting.

In 2024, Yentob was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in recognition of his contributions to media and the arts. Tributes have poured in from colleagues and public figures, with BBC Director-General Tim Davie describing him as “a creative force and a cultural visionary.”

His wife and their two children survive Yentob. Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced at this time.