Robyn Gerry And Patricia Salenger Join Bethel Woods Board Of Trustees

BETHEL, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center on the site of the iconic Woodstock Festival in 1969, announced the addition of Robyn Gerry and Patricia Salenger to the organization’s Board of Trustees.

With over four decades of experience in marketing, nonprofit governance, and community development, Gerry brings both personal and professional dedication to the mission and legacy of Bethel Woods. The original vision for Bethel Woods—founded by her father, Alan Gerry—was inspired by her idea to preserve the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival and transform it into an arts and cultural center serving as a vital hub for the community.

Gerry has held senior roles at Group W Communications and Cablevision Industries, where she served as Director of Marketing and later as Director of Work/Life Resources. Before retiring, she was Vice President of Marketing at Bethel Woods.

Beyond her professional career, Gerry has been a committed civic leader. She founded and led Nana’s House Child Care Center and served as Board Chair for both the Sullivan County Child Care Council and C.A.C.H.E., demonstrating her long-standing commitment to supporting children and families in her community. Gerry also serves on The Museum at Bethel Woods’ Board of Trustees and has been a longtime member of the fundraising committee, currently serving as the 2025 Chair of the annual Backstage at Bethel Woods gala.

“I’m honored and thrilled to serve on the Board of Trustees for Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a place very near and dear to me. Having held many roles there since its inception, it is a privilege to serve in this new capacity,” said Gerry.

A resident of Sullivan County, Salenger has held roles across a variety of industries and was the founder of Pateli Fashions, part of the Russ Togs family.

“Joining the board at Bethel Woods is more than an honor. It’s a meaningful opportunity to help steward a place where history, art, and inspiration intersect. As a board member, I’m proud to contribute to a legacy that began with a movement for peace and continues today through education, music, and cultural connection. Together, we’re not only preserving the spirit of Woodstock, but also nurturing future generations to dream, create, and lead with peace and purpose,” said Salenger.