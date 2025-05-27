Rock Icon Rick Derringer, Dead At 77

ORLANDO, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Rick Derringer, the rock icon behind hits such as “Still Alive and Well” and “Real American,” died on May 26 in Orlando. He was 77.

A cause of death was not provided, but Derringer’s caretaker and close friend, Tony Wilson, told TMZ that he had experienced heart issues following a recent triple bypass surgery.

An Ohio native, Derringer made his first mark on the music world in the 1960s as a member of the band The McCoys, who reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their 1965 hit “Hang On Sloopy.”

Their other hits included “Fever” and “Come On, Let’s Go,” among others. However, the group’s attempt to pivot to psychedelia after being labeled a “bubblegum pop” band was unsuccessful, and they eventually parted ways, with several members joining Johnny Winter.

In 1973, Derringer released his debut solo album, which featured one of his signature songs, “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”

Along with his career as a solo artist, Derringer continued to collaborate with a wide range of musicians, including Johnny and Edgar Winter, Steely Dan, Barbra Streisand, Cyndi Lauper, Meat Loaf, and Bonnie Tyler, among others.

He also produced The Wrestling Album for the World Wrestling Federation, which featured theme songs such as “Real American.” Originally used for Hulk Hogan, the track later became a staple at political events across the United States.

Derringer released his final studio album, The Three Kings of the Blues, in 2010.