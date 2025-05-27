Atlantic And Avex Sign Rising J-Pop Stars One Or Eight

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Atlantic Music Group and Avex Music Group announced a new partnership to sign the rising eight-member J-pop boy group One Or Eight.

The band is currently enjoying the success of their latest track “DSTM” which helped them to make history as the first J-Pop group to break into the Mediabase Top 40 Airplay chart.

As part of the partnership, Atlantic will collaborate with Avex Music Group to promote the band’s upcoming single “365,” which is slated for release on June 18.

One Or Eight is currently on the road with a run of international fan meeting, including stops in Japan, the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

The group, features 8 members – Mizuko, Neo, Reia, Ryota, Souma, Takeru Tsubasa and Yuga – made their debut last August with the tagline ‘Bet On Yourself.’