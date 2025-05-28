Beats + Bytes: NY State Of Mind

In June, the city is in full bloom and there’s no place I’d rather be.

I touch down mid-next-week for a perfect storm of meetings, friends, family, and events.

June is NY Music Month, with over 60 events. The crown jewel is the NY Music Month Conference on Tuesday, June 3rd at NYU. Tickets are still available here.

I curated a panel on Music and Gaming, an intersection I love where there is a lot of blue sky. Music and gaming go together brilliantly and this conversation will feature many trendsetting minds, including:

Shira Gans , the event’s producer and host, who is Senior Executive Director of Policy + Programs in the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. They set the stage for NYC’s initiatives around gaming.

Jennifer Garcia , CEO of Metamoki, who runs a mobile gaming company that published Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm and most recently dropped Adventure Chef.

Troy Carter Jr. , who went from managing gamers to making a new game, backed by Universal Music, that he’s launching early next year which features many of your favorite stars.

Hip Hop Gamer , who is literally the best hip-hop game storytelling, journalist, and practitioner in the industry.

And Simone Berry , who is launching Playnet, which is focused on helping the gaming industry build new layers of monetization through brand integrations.

This is just one of the many great panels slotted that day. Some other highlights will feature Benny the Butcher, top executives from Carnegie Hall, and Water & Music.

Once I get to New York, I’m not leaving because Andreessen Horowitz is hosting NY Tech Week (expect some killer AI music talks) and the Tribeca Film Festival emerges with an awesome lineup of events and premieres. From there we roll into a weekend of Governor’s Ball, SailGP, and The Tony Awards.

And that’s just the first week of June. Things will get hotter from there, literally and figuratively. Brooklyn’s first son is back in the mix. Start spreading the news.