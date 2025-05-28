Jill Kopecky Elevated as Neste Live! Grows Corporate Events Team

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Neste Live!, a Live Nation company, announced the expansion of its corporate events division with a round of promotions.

The promotions include veteran talent executive Jill Kopecky, who has been elevated to the role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Events. In her new role at Neste Live!, Kopecky will expand her portfolio to include oversight of the corporate events department while continuing her role as Corporate Events Talent Buyer within Neste Live!

Her promotion comes after more than a decade with Neste Live, during which she has experience in producing events such as NASCAR’s Speedway GLOBE and the Utah State Fair. Her recent work has extended to Spain and the Middle East. Her professional accomplishments include a tenure as President of the Tennessee Chapter of Meeting Professionals International (MPI).

Neste Live! also announced the addition of Sarah Ramsden, who joins the team as Corporate Talent Buyer. Ramsden brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role, including past roles as Director of Corporate Events at Dollar General, where she oversaw events such as corporate golf tournaments, conferences, and private entertainment bookings. She began her career at Belmont University, overseeing event operations for both campus and external clients.

A Certified Venue Professional (CVP) through the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) and a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) through the Events Industry Council (EIC), Sarah holds a BBA and MBA from Belmont University.

The new promotions also include Leeanne Lisk, who has been elevated to the role of Operations Manager at Neste Live! A California transplant who has called Nashville home for more than two decades, Lisk has an impressive resume across the industry, including a 12-year stint at Country Music Television where she collaborated with the company’s Executive Administration and the Music & Talent Team. Past industry roles also include Director of Operations and Events at Big Machine Distillery, John Cooper’s Mayoral Administration, and HR & Operations Manager for the Opry’s Circle Network.

Additionally, Neste Live! promoted two new booking coordinators – Noelle Sunderland and Lacey Snyder.

Snyder was named booking coordinator after serving as a Talent Buyer Assistant to President Andrew Fortin. A California native, Snyder began her career at KMLE Country in Phoenix before relocating to Nashville in 2023.

Before her most recent promotion, Sunderland served as Talent Buyer Assistant and brings past experience at CAA and Odyssey Entertainment Group to her new role at Neste Live!