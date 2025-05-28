Kobalt Announces A Global Publishing Admin Deal With The Indie Latin Label K Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Kobalt announced the signing of the noted independent label, K Records.

The partnership will see Kobalt oversee global publishing administration for all of K Music via K Music Publishing’s future output as well as for of the label’s current repertoire.

Founded in 2019 by CEOs Alfredo Becerra & Leonardo Soto, and songwriter/producer Carlos Santos, K Music serves as the label home to a roster of rising Música Mexicana songwriters and artists, including Luis R. Conriquez, Joel De La P, Tony Aguirre, and acts like Dinamicos Jrs, Novillos De La Sierra and Said Norzagaray.

“We are excited to join the Kobalt Family,” said Alfredo Becerra, CEO of K Music. “This partnership is a significant milestone for K Music and K Music Publishing. We look forward to the incredible possibilities that lie ahead. This deal is not just about securing the intellectual property of our songwriters but about offering new pathways to the talented creators we represent, helping them break through new markets, and achieving even greater success”.

“Freddy, Leo, and their team have built in K Music a modern music company infused with a passionate entrepreneurial spirit embodied by the music of its artists,” added Kobalt’s President of Latin America, Nestor Casonu. “We are thrilled to welcome K Music Publishing into the Kobalt global family.”

K Music Publishing was represented in the deal by Christopher Navarro, partner at Singh, Singh & Trauben LLP.