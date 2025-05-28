Lineup Announced For Ty Herndon’s 10th And Final Concert For Love And Acceptance

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – With just days to go before the curtain rises, groundbreaking country artist Ty Herndon, in partnership with GLAAD, today revealed the full lineup of artists set to take the stage for the historic 10th and final Concert for Love & Acceptance, set for Monday (June 2) at 7:30 PM at Category 10 in downtown Nashville.

Dasha, Ingrid Andress, David Archuleta, Matt Bloyd, Jada Cato, Brooke Eden, Lindsay Ell, Shelly Fairchild, Melissa Greene, Tiera Kennedy, Kimberley Locke, The Kentucky Gentleman, Michael Passons, Maggie Rose, Morgxn, Runaway June, Kalie Shorr, and Sam Williams will take the stage for a powerful night of music and unity. Additional surprise guests and appearances are expected.

“What started as a hopeful call for a more inclusive country music community has grown into something bigger than I ever imagined,” said Herndon. “For the past 10 years, the Concert for Love & Acceptance has been a place where artists and fans come together to celebrate community, visibility and a brighter future ahead..This tenth anniversary will be our most powerful yet—and while it’s the final time I host this event in its current form, I know the mission will live on in every person we’ve touched along the way.”

Founded in 2015 in partnership with GLAAD, the Concert for Love & Acceptance quickly became a cornerstone of CMA Fest week, spotlighting LGBTQ artists and allies in country music while raising visibility for mental health, addiction recovery, and inclusion in the genre. Since then, it has featured performances and appearances by dozens of artists and influencers including Vince Gill, Tanya Tucker, Kristin Chenoweth, Brothers Osborne, Terri Clark, Cody Alan, Chely Wright, Hunter Hayes, Michael Ray, Lee Brice, Mickey Guyton, and many more.

The 2025 concert also marks a major milestone in Herndon’s life and career: the thirtieth anniversary of his debut hit “What Mattered Most” and a full-circle moment in his journey as an artist, survivor, and trailblazer. In 2014, Herndon became the first major male country artist to come out publicly as gay—breaking barriers that once seemed immovable.

“Country music is my home,” Herndon added. “I’ve been on every side of the journey—struggling, surviving, and thriving. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, and I believe the next decade of change belongs to a new generation of voices ready to carry the message of love and acceptance even further.”

Presented by Music City PrEP Clinic, Rooted Recovery Stories with Patrick Custer, Southern Pride Process, with additional support from Chris Watson Travel, this final installment of the concert series will benefit the work of the Foundation for Love & Acceptance. Founded by Herndon, the Foundation provides support for LGBTQ youth, mental health education, addiction recovery, and suicide prevention through partnerships with organizations like GLAAD, MusiCares, and ACM Lifting Lives.