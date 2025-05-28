NIVA Unveils Full Agenda for 2025 Conference in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) has revealed the content lineup for its fourth annual national conference, NIVA ’25, which takes place in Milwaukee from June 23–25.

For 2025, the conference will spotlight the contributions of NIVA’s Milwaukee chapter, with programming held at independent venues across the city, including the Miller High Life Theatre and Turner Hall Ballroom.

The NIVA ’25 signature event, the Brew City Bash, will take place at The Rave / Eagle’s Ballroom. Evening shows will be hosted at other Milwaukee venues, including Falcon Bowl, Shank Hall, and X-Ray Arcade.

Conference programming for 2025 includes sessions covering a range of topics such as marketing, ticketing, booking, operations, safety, advocacy, and policy. Attendees can expect insightful discussions led by industry experts, keynote presentations, and networking events.

Panel sessions kick off on June 23 with the “State of Live” session, during which the first-ever national economic research study of the independent live entertainment sector will be unveiled. The study highlights the vital contributions of independent venues to the broader music ecosystem.

Attendees will also have access to live entertainment throughout the city, including Summerfest 2025—the largest music festival in the U.S. and NIVA’s newest member.

The conference opens on June 22 with a special kickoff “Music Conversation,” sponsored by Eventim, at the Pabst Theater.

“NIVA ‘25 is more than a conference—it’s a turning point. As our ecosystem faces historic challenges and opportunities, this gathering is where the independent live community comes together to chart the future, confront monopolistic threats, and celebrate the irreplaceable role of local venues and promoters in shaping culture,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of NIVA. “For the first time, we’ll unveil national economic research that captures the scale, impact, and value of the independent live entertainment sector. We’re proud to bring our community, our story, and these pivotal moments to Milwaukee—a city that knows the power of live music.”

For more information and updates, visit https://www.nivassoc.org/conference.

NIVA ‘25 Featured Daytime Programming:

Rollout of the State of Live : The First-Ever Economic Picture of the Independent Live Entertainment Sector

: The First-Ever Economic Picture of the Independent Live Entertainment Sector Subsidizing a Monopoly: How Cities Hurt Artists & Venues by Investing in Live Nation Moderator: Ethan Millman, Music Editor, The Hollywood Reporter

KEYNOTE: Independent Icon: Frank Riley in Conversation with Michael Dorf Frank Riley, Founder, High Road Touring Michael Dorf, Founder & CEO, City Winery

KEYNOTE: Breaking Barriers & Building Legacies: A Conversation with Michelle Jubelirer Michelle Jubelirer, Founder, Soft Shock; Former Chair & CEO, Capitol Music Group Keith Nelson, Independent Artist; Member of Buckcherry; Producer

KEYNOTE: From Livestreams to Liftoffs: Ali Rivera’s Journey to Empowering the Next Generation of Artists Ali Rivera, Head of Live Music and Artist Partnerships, YouTube Moderator: Sarah Pittman, Managing Editor, Pollstar

Global Stages, Local Struggles: Fighting Monopolies & Government Apathy Around the World Taylor Mims, Senior Editor, Billboard Stephen Parker, Executive Director, NIVA Tam Boakes, Venue Owner, JIVE; Board Member, Australian Music Venue Foundation Jon Weisz, President & Co-Founder, Indie Montreal Chris Sherrington, Venue Resources Coordinator, Music Venue Trust

NITO Presents: The Return of Agent vs. Promoter Jack Randall, President, The Kurland Agency; Board Member, NITO Sulaiman Mausi, Vice President, The Right Productions, Inc. Ali Hedrick, Partner and Agent, Arrival Artists Lindsay Smyers, Talent Buyer & Director of Operations, Black Cat

Ending Price Gouging in Resale Ticketing: Local Policy Inspiring National Change Audrey Fix Schaefer, NIVA Board Vice President; Director of Communications, I.M.P. Antonio Nunes, Legislative Director, Council of the District of Columbia (DC)

Festivals & Independent Venues: Balancing Competition & Collaboration Laurie Kirby, Esq., Owner, FestForums Marc Solheim, Senior Talent Buyer, Riot Fest The Festive Owl Mike Sosin, VP, Global Festivals, Wasserman Courtney McClary, Director of Operations, SBG Productions

Cultural Catalysts: How Independent Spaces Are Shaping the Future of Live Experiences Presented by Eventbrite Ted Dworkin, Chief Product Officer, Eventbrite Matt Orlove, Founder, Orlove Entertainment Rami Haykal-Manning, Co-Founder, Elsewhere Brooklyn Adam Powers, Co-Founder & CEO, The Argo Milwaukee Madeline Jackson, Director of Events Programming, Rival Entertainment

The Unstoppable Force: Latin Touring Leila Cobo, Chief Content Officer Latin/Español, Billboard Ryan Soroka, Music Agent, Wasserman Gilbert Paz, VP of Live Entertainment Business Operations, Loud and Live Chris Den Uijl, Co-founder, La Familia Presenta

Non-Profit Stages Networking Session Andre Perry, Executive Director, Hancher Auditorium; NIVA Board Hal Real, Founder & CEO, World Cafe Live; Board President, National Independent Venue Foundation Laura Wilson, Head of Live Music, Bohemian Foundation Krista Bradley, Senior Director of Programs, Association of Performing Arts Professionals

NITO Presents: The Grass Isn’t Greener, So Get a Grip – Everyone’s Job is Hard Casey Smith, VP of Live, Ineffable Music Group Melissa Ferrick, Agent, Paladin Artists; Recording Artist, Kill Rock Stars Records Jon Grau, Artist Manager, Thirty Tigers

NITO Presents: Middle Agents – Love ‘Em or Leave ‘Em? Rick Gorbette, Founder, Event Resources Presents, Inc. Wayne Forte, Agent, Entourage Talent Nelly Neben, Manager, AXIS Management

Comedy’s New Blueprint: Bringing Standup to Uncharted Spaces Kyle Kinane, Comic JB Winkin, Booking Manager, Wintrust Arena & Arie Crown Theater Andrew Skikne, Agent, United Talent Agency Rae Livingston, VP, Comedy & Alternative Programming, Another Planet Entertainment

Unlocking Capital for Independent Stages Caroline Phillips, Founder & Executive Director, The National Cannabis Festival Michael Grozier, Founder & CEO, Trueline Boris Patronoff, Founder & CEO, SoundCheck Capital Tom Andrus, President, North America, AXS

All Things Meta Jesse Bauer, Client Solutions Manager, Entertainment, Meta Darby Miller, Client Solutions Manager, Meta

Small Budget, Big Impact: Marketing Strategies for Indies Ashley Ryan, VP of Marketing, First Avenue Kristen Mitchell, Director of Tour Marketing, Wasserman Music Lennora Jules, Chief Marketing Officer, The Pabst Theater Group Rachel Hunt, Marketing Director, Grog Shop; Promotions Director, WRUW-FM 91.1 Cleveland

One Night Live: A New Model to Support Developing Talent Presented by Live Music Society Tom DeGeorge, Owner, The Crowbar; COO, D Tour; NIVA Safety Task Force Chair Cat Henry, Executive Director, Live Music Society Liza Levy, President, Salt Lick Incubator Wes Chalfant, One Night Live Performer; Tour Manager, Salt Lick Incubator Alisha Edmonson, Owner, Songbyrd Music House

Navigating the New Arts Landscape with Nonprofits and Universities Andre Perry, Executive Director, Hancher Auditorium; NIVA Board Maria Matias, Agent, Maria Matias Music, Inc. Rick Hansen, VP of Programming, Hennepin Theatre Trust Mark Jacobson, VP, Programming and Production, University of Michigan

Funders’ Insights on Supporting Live Music Element Everest-Blanks, Program Director, HYFIN, Radio Milwaukee Sharon Yazowski, President & CEO, Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation Bryce Merrill, Music Programs Director, Bohemian Foundation Shannon Daut, National Director, U.S. Regional Arts Organizations

How Do We Solve a Problem Like Chargebacks? Brian Johannesen, Programming Director, Englert Theatre Mandi Grimm, Director of Fraud Prevention, Etix Daniel Spicka, EVP, Director of Strategic Partnerships, EVENTIM/See Tickets Sally Baptiste & Christine Wade, Co-Founders, Payment Operations Group

All Things Bandsintown Matt Wild, Co-Founder & Editor, Milwaukee Record Heather Tolley, Associate Director, Bandsintown Pro Kylie Fitch, Marketing Director, State Room Presents

Are We Leaving Money on the Table? Lowering Costs for Stages Brad Grossman, COO, Helium Comedy Club Nancy Trigg, CEO, InstantEncore Marissa Muzik, National Account Manager, Una Alisha Edmonson, Co-Owner, Songbyrd Music House / Byrdland Records Graham White Smith, Pro Audio Expert, Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center Cameron Smith, SVP, Entertainment, HUB International

Grow Your Business with AI-Powered Tools by Google Robert Martinez, Founder & CEO, Braven Agency; Google Ambassador

I Do EVERYTHING. How Can I Do It Better? Jesse Lawrence, CEO, FanIQ Rae Gentry, Owner & Operator, The Foundry Concert Club Mariano Otero, SVP, Fever

Email Is Still the King of Marketing Tools Ellee Ingle, Production / Booking / Social, Cactus Club Dianya Markovits, Director of Public Relations & Partnerships, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Dustin Sugar-Moore, Marketing Director, I.M.P.



Networking Sessions:

Booking Networking Session (Sponsored by VenuePilot)

Ticketing Networking Session (Sponsored by CashorTrade)

Operations Networking Session

Daily Activations:

Working Lounge (Presented by AXS)

Recovery Unplugged: Wellness Resources

MusiCares Wellness Lounge: Mental health support, massage therapy, and custom earmold fittings

Happy Hours:

Monday, June 23 – Sponsored by Etix at Miller High Life Theatre

Tuesday, June 24 – Sponsored by Prekindle at Turner Hall

Wednesday, June 25 – Sponsored by Eventbrite at The Marcus Center

Workshops: