Pechanga Resort Casino Renews Its Naming Rights Deal At Pechanga Arena San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Pechanga Arena San Diego will continue to operate under its current name for at least another year following the renewal of a sponsorship agreement with Pechanga Resort Casino through December 2026.

“The Pechanga Arena partnership isn’t just about a logo on a building – it’s about continuing our commitment to serving one of California’s most dynamic markets,” said Sean Vasquez, President of Pechanga Development Corporation. “The ROI on this investment extends beyond brand exposure; this venue hosts over 130 events annually, creating unparalleled touchpoints with demographics that align directly with our growth strategy. We’re doubling down on what works while strengthening our position as the premier entertainment brand in Southern California.”

Pechanga Resort Casino, located in Temecula, Calif., first secured the naming rights to the arena in 2018, ensuring prominent brand visibility among San Diego’s music and entertainment fans.

The arena, which opened in 1966 as the San Diego Sports Arena, is currently home to the AHL’s San Diego Gulls and the box lacrosse team, the San Diego Seals. It also hosts a wide range of concerts, family-friendly performances, trade shows, and community events throughout the year.

In August 2024, Midway Rising assumed control of the arena’s lease in coordination with the City of San Diego.

“We’re proud to say that with this extension, Pechanga Resort Casino becomes the venue’s longest-serving naming rights partner,” said Ryan Golden, General Manager of Pechanga Arena San Diego. “These agreements offer more than branding and exposure—they represent true partnerships built on mutual support and a shared commitment to community and excellence.”