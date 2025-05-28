Ratings For The American Music Awards Up In 2025

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Dick Clark Productions announced that the 2025 American Music Awards garnered its largest audience since the 2019 edition of the long-running awards gala, making it the top broadcast of Monday night.

According to DCP, approximately 4.73 million viewers tuned into the Memorial Day broadcast, representing a 34% increase from the last live AMAs telecast in November 2022.

The 2025 AMAs also outperformed several other recent live entertainment specials in terms of viewership:

+22% higher than ABC’s CMA Country Christmas on 12/3/24 (3.87 million viewers)

+36% higher than NBC’s SNL: 50 Years of Music on 1/27/25 (3.49 million viewers)

+48% higher than ABC’s CMA Fest on 6/25/24 (3.19 million viewers)

Now in its 51st year, the 2025 American Music Awards took place on May 26 at the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with Jennifer Lopez returning as host for the first time since her debut in 2015.

The broadcast marks the first AMAs under a new multi-year broadcast deal with CBS, announced in 2024.