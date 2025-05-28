The Ontario Festival Of Small Halls Reveals The Lineup For 2025

OTTAWA, ON – Tuesday, May 27, 2025 — The Ontario Festival of Small Halls (OFOSH) has announced its 2025 lineup, bringing an eclectic roster of Canadian artists to small, independent venues with performances scheduled across southern Ontario. Taking place in October, November, and December, the festival will showcase some of Canada’s leading talent in intimate, character-filled venues.

“It’s a wide-ranging festival, with some remarkable venues and a variety of great acts,” said Cat Cote, Artistic Director of OFOSH. “This festival offers a chance to experience top-tier performances in unique community settings—it’s a special way to connect with both the music and the artists.”

OFOSH will return to the Peterborough area following its successful debut there in 2023 and a strong turnout in 2024.

First launched in August 2014 by the team behind Bluesfest, OFOSH began with modest ambitions—staging concerts in historic venues in small towns and villages near Ottawa. Since then, the festival has expanded steadily, earning province-wide recognition thanks to its high-caliber programming and the enthusiastic support of the communities it serves.

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 3 /AHI / Almonte Old Town Hall / Bridge St, Mississippi Mills, ON

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 3 / The Pairs / opening act: Bright Strings Community Fiddle Orchestra / Maberly Community Hall / Maberly Elphin Rd, Maberly, ON

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 3 / Chantal Kreviazuk / Russell Agricultural Society / Concession St, Russell, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 4 / Chantal Kreviazuk / Almonte Old Town Hall / Bridge St, Mississippi Mills, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 4 / AHI / St. James Anglican Church / High St, Morrisburg, ON

2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 5 / The Pairs / Chaffey’s Lock Community Hall / Chaffey’s Lock Rd, Elgin, ON

2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 5 / The Rowdymen / Carleton Place Arena / Neelin Street, Carleton Place, ON

*WEEK 2:

7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 9 / Irish Mythen / Oakfield Rugby Park / Drummond Concession 2, Perth, ON

7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 9 / The Arrogant Worms / McDonald’s Corners Agricultural Hall / Camerons Rd, McDonalds Corners, ON

7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 9 / Ashley MacIsaac / Moose Creek Recreation Hall / Munroe St, Moose Creek, ON

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 10 / Chantal Kreviazuk / Almonte Old Town Hall / Bridge St, Mississippi Mills, ON

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 10 / Ashley MacIsaac / Carleton Place Arena / Neelin Street, Carleton Place, ON

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 10 / Irish Mythen / Newboro Community Hall / Drummond St, Newboro, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 11 / Irish Mythen / Almonte Old Town Hall / Bridge St, Mississippi Mills, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 11 / The Arrogant Worms / Matawatchan Community Memorial Centre / Frontenac Road, RR3 Griffith, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 11 / Chantal Kreviazuk / St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church / Centre St, Prescott, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 11 / Mia Kelly w/ opening act Blair Dunlop / Morton Community Hall / Judd St, Lyndhurst, ON

*WEEK 3:

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 17 / The Arrogant Worms / Pontypool Community Centre / John St., Pontypool, ON

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 17 / Sarah Hagen / Elgin United Church / Main St. Elgin, ON

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 17 / Devin Cuddy Duo / Manotick United Church / Main St, Manotick, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 18 / Ashley MacIsaac / Coronation Hall / King St. West, Omemee, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 18 / Sam Polley and The Old Tomorrows / Burritts Rapids Community Hall / Grenville Street, Burritts Rapids, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 18 / Devin Cuddy Duo / Westmeath & District Recreation Centre / Synton St, Westmeath, ON

2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 19 / Ashley MacIsaac / Norwood Old Town Hall / County Road 45. Norwood, ON

2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 19 / Sam Polley and The Old Tomorrows / Tatlock Community Hall / 696 Concession Road 7, Darling Township, Almonte, ON

*WEEK 4:

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 24 / Danny Michel / Union Hall / Wolf Grove Rd, Almonte, ON

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 24 / Devin Cuddy Duo / The Pews / 100 St Lawrence St, Merrickville, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 25 / Devin Cuddy Duo / DACA Centre / Flat Road, Dacre, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 25 / Danny Michel / Althorpe Bolingbroke Community Hall / Bolingbroke Road, Maberly, ON

2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 26 / Danny Michel / Joshua Bates Centre / Main Street, Athens, ON

*WEEK 5:

7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 1 / Ashley MacIsaac / Meaford Hall Arts & Cultural Centre / Nelson St E, Meaford, ON

2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 2 / Ashley MacIsaac / Fergus Grand Theatre / St Andrew St W, Fergus, ON

*WEEK 6:

7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 22 / Junkhouse / The Spire / Sydenham St, Kingston, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 22 / Corb Lund / Carleton Place Arena / Neelin Street, Carleton Place, ON

2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 23 / Corb Lund / Carleton Place Arena / Neelin Street, Carleton Place, ON

2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 23 / Junkhouse / Carp Agriculture Hall / Carp Rd, Carp, ON

*WEEK 7:

7:00 p.m. Friday, November 28 / Hawksley Workman / Watson’s Corners Community Hall / 1132 Dalhousie 3rd Concession, Lanark, ON

7:00 p.m. Friday, November 28 / Ben Caplan / The Cove / Bedford St, Westport, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 29 / Hawksley Workman / St. John’s United Church / Park St, Brockville, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 29 / Ben Caplan / Almonte Old Town Hall / Bridge St, Mississippi Mills, ON

*WEEK 8:

7:00 p.m. Friday, December 5 / The Once / Carleton Place Arena / Neelin Street, Carleton Place, ON

7:00 p.m. Friday, December 5 / Whitehorse / Spencerville United Church / Centre St, Spencerville, ON

7:00 p.m. Friday, December 5 / Tim Baker / Seeley’s Bay Community Hall / Main Street, Seeley’s Bay, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 6 / Whitehorse / Carp Agriculture Hall / 3790-3832 Carp Rd, Carp, ON

7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 6 / The Once / Manotick United Church / Main St, Manotick, ON