Tickets For Good Announces Derek DeVeaux As Global Chief Operations Officer (COO)

SHEFFIELD, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Tickets For Good—the leading platform providing free and heavily discounted tickets, bringing together global live events and new audiences—has announced the appointment of Derek DeVeaux as Global Chief Operating Officer (COO). This announcement comes as the company celebrates exponential growth in 2025, reaching the milestone of one million tickets distributed and approaching 500,000 registered users on its platform across its UK, EU and U.S. businesses.

Reporting to Tickets For Good CEO Steve Rimmer, U.S.-based DeVeaux is tasked with leading key partnerships, overseeing day-to-day operations, and the platform product delivery. With more than 20 years of experience in technology and operations, he previously served as Head of Technology at Sports Business Journal and worked at AmerisourceBergen, Passport, and Citibank. He is the Founder of Chasm Analytics, a consultancy enabling scalable technology and business solutions.

With this phase of significant international growth at Tickets For Good, further senior global appointments include Jess Nesbit in Ticketing Operations and Alex Deadman in Communications.

Additionally, the company has expanded its UK-based staff with hires in key roles: Aaron Taylor as New Business Lead, George Webb as Ticketing Operations & Customer Service Lead, and Laura Harmer as Community Partnerships Lead.

New and returning music-related event partners that have joined in 2025 include Melody Garden, Phoenix Arts Club, Pixies, Robbie Williams, Sherelle, The Sun Festival, and Yungblud.

DeVeaux says: “I’m grateful to be part of Tickets for Good and excited to contribute more than 20 years of experience in technology and global business to help advance our mission of supporting those who are making a difference by doing good in our communities.” Stephen Rimmer, Founder and CEO of Tickets For Good, adds: “We are delighted to have Derek in this position with the global team, helping us accelerate the Tickets For Good international expansion.”

Following the growth of its US operation and launch of Tickets for Good in the Netherlands in January 2025, TFG ambassador Robbie Williams was joined by new TFG ambassador and football legend Edwin van der Sar in April at the Johan Cruijff Arena, announcing his ambassadorship and the donation of tickets to Robbie’s 2025 tour date at the Amsterdam venue for TFG users.

Robbie said: “With Edwin and me joining Tickets for Good, we can reach more healthcare workers and involve new partners from the culture and sports world in our mission.”

In March 2025, Tickets for Good featured among the first graduate cohort of the inaugural BPI ‘Grow Music’ program in collaboration with Abbey Road REDD, Anthony David King, and London & Partners. The 12-week accelerator supported high-potential companies through intensive mentoring, networking, and strategic development.

TFG also participated in the UK Government Ministerial Round Table discussion on secondary ticketing with Minister Madders and Minister Bryant, and the Departments for Culture, Media and Sport, Business and Trade. TFG CEO Steve Rimmer was spotlighted in an interview with UK Business and Trade for North America, in association with the Department for Business and Trade.