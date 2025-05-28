Wasserman Music Accelerates Growth of Hip-Hop/R&B Division With New Hires

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading global music agency Wasserman Music today announced the hiring of two new executives across its Global Festivals and artist representation teams to help further the ongoing growth of its thriving Hip-Hop/R&B division worldwide.

Jazmyn Griffin joins Wasserman Music as a New York-based Director on the company’s Global Festivals team, where she will focus on hip-hop and R&B-driven festivals and concerts and help to develop the department’s new designated marketing arm. She brings years of experience from pivotal festival promotion and talent buying roles at C3 Presents and Live Nation, where she specialized in helping to grow high-profile hip-hop and contemporary music-driven festivals and concerts nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jazmyn to our Global Festivals team at a time of tremendous growth for the division and for the festivals market around the world,” said Wasserman Music SVP, Global Festivals Adam Brill. “Her history of success working with all facets of the business makes her uniquely well-suited to help further our growth across the hip-hop and R&B festival landscape, and beyond.”

Tessie Lammle joins as a Los Angeles-based Director and agent focused on hip-hop and R&B artists, among others. She previously spent nearly a decade at UTA, where she represented a variety of notable emerging and established artists across all genres worldwide. A passionate advocate for women in the music industry, she has helped develop numerous programs to empower the next generation of female leaders.

“Tessie is as talented and hardworking as they come, and her genuine passion for music and developing unique strategies to help artists meet and exceed their goals shines through in everything she does,” said Wasserman Music EVP & Managing Executive James Rubin. “We’re excited to have her join the team to help fuel the surging growth of our Hip-Hop and R&B division, but her skills and interests go well beyond so we can’t wait to watch her keep growing and evolving along with the company.”