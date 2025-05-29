AEG and Resorts World Unveil Renovation Plans For Resorts World Theatre

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas have revealed plans for a renovation of their flagship performance venue, Resorts World Theatre.

The planned upgrades are scheduled to begin in early June and are expected to be completed in time for music legend Janet Jackson to resume her residency at the theater on September 10, 2025.

Renovation plans for Resorts World Theatre include the addition of flexible seating configurations, notably the development of a scalable floor that will allow for a general admission area in front of the stage.

Additionally, the theater’s VIP section is slated for enhancements, including the addition of 67 VIP banquettes and dedicated beverage service.

Following the upgrades, Resorts World Theatre will be able to accommodate up to 4,869 fans for general admission (with seated shows) and 4,561 fans for fully seated events.

Montreal-based theater design firm Scéno Plus will oversee the design and construction, while L-Acoustics will continue to provide audio equipment, including more than 200 speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

“We are grateful to be able to offer guests an intimate, state-of-the-art venue to experience top-tier performances and unparalleled entertainment in Las Vegas,” said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas. “The added flexibility and VIP accommodations this renovation will bring allow us to book even more world-class artists and special events, further cementing Resorts World Theatre’s status as a leading entertainment venue on the Las Vegas Strip and globally.”