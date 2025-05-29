BSE Global Unveils Planet Brooklyn, A New 2-Day Music Fest

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) – BSE Global, the parent company of Barclays Center, has announced plans for Planet Brooklyn, a new two-day live music festival scheduled to take place in Brooklyn this summer.

Set for August 23 and 24, the festival will span venues throughout the borough, including Barclays Center, Brooklyn Paramount, and BAM. Planet Brooklyn will feature a mix of free and ticketed performances, celebrating the cultural diversity of the famed borough.

“Brooklyn is a unique microcosm of the world—both a physical place and a state of mind—where global cultures meet, inspire, and expand each other,” said DeJuan Wilson, Chief Products and Experiences Officer at BSE Global. “Planet Brooklyn was created to spotlight artists, creators, and innovators from around the globe who represent the borough’s rich diversity, while connecting people through the creative energy of Brooklyn.”

While the lineup is still to be announced, the festival will include a free two-day block party in the streets surrounding the participating venues. The block party will feature hundreds of local food vendors and merchants, along with multiple stages showcasing free performances from rising local talent.

Tickets go on sale in June, and fans will be able to customize their experience by purchasing passes to specific shows.

BKMag is the supporting media partner of Planet Brooklyn.