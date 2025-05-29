Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and MEMI Announce Naming of The Farmer Music Center Following Historic $60 Million Gift

CINCINNATI, OH (CelebrityAccess) — The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Music and Event Management, Inc. (MEMI) announced today that their forthcoming state-of-the-art music and entertainment venue—previously referred to as “Riverbend 2.0″—will be named The Farmer Music Center, in honor of a transformative $60 million gift from the Farmer Family Foundation.

The donation is the largest arts-focused philanthropic commitment in recent Cincinnati history and serves as the cornerstone of a project expected to generate $82 million in annual economic impact, increase tourism, and create hundreds of jobs across the region.

“Music and live entertainment create shared experiences that energize communities,” said Scott D. Farmer, Executive Chairman of Cintas Corporation and Trustee of the Farmer Family Foundation. “We’re proud to support The Farmer Music Center as a space that enriches lives and fosters connection.”

CSO President & CEO Robert McGrath added: “This extraordinary gift reflects a tremendous vote of confidence in the project and our mission. Naming the venue The Farmer Music Center ensures the family’s legacy will be forever tied to the cultural vitality of Cincinnati.”

Set to open in Spring 2027, The Farmer Music Center will feature a capacity for 8,000 reserved seating patrons and 12,000 for the general admission lawn. Upgraded amenities at the venue include expanded concessions, restrooms, and 300,000 square feet of concourse and club space.

“The Farmer Music Center is more than a venue — it’s a promise to deliver unforgettable entertainment to Cincinnati and the Tri-State,” said Mike Smith, CEO of MEMI.

“The Farmer Music Center represents our commitment to investing in experiences that build lasting value,” added Mary Beth Martin, Executive Director of the Farmer Family Foundation. “It also supports the CSO’s broader mission of community service through music.”