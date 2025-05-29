Industry Vet Bobbii Jacobs Launches Wildflower Entertainment Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran promotions and marketing executive Bobbii Jacobs has announced the launch of Wildflower Entertainment Group, a new multi-faceted entertainment agency.

Based in Nashville, Wildflower offers a range of services including music supervision, artist development, artist management, licensing, brand partnerships and strategy, and corporate talent booking.

“Today’s artists need more than a stage—they need a team that sees the bigger picture. Wildflower is that team: part strategist, part storyteller, part architect of the fan journey,” says Jacobs. “Wildflower is rewriting the rules for how artists grow. We build bold, modern strategies that connect culture, creativity, and community, with access to insiders that feels anything but ordinary.”

At launch, Wildflower also includes Backstage Access Presents, a program focused on providing VIP experiences, live event production, and consultation. Its inaugural event, Backstage Access Presents: The Heartland, is set to debut this summer.

The event will offer a select group of guests a three-night “hidden stage” experience, showcasing the next generation of country music talent.

“The Heartland is a love letter to where I came from. It’s a place where stories are shared, careers are launched, and the future of music is heard first,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs began her career in Los Angeles in radio promotion at Hitmakers Magazine before moving to LAVA Records, where she led national promotion efforts for artists such as Matchbox Twenty, Sugar Ray, and Edwin McCain, to name a few.

Later, she founded Leverage MPC, leading marketing and promotional campaigns for companies including Coors Brewing Company and Hard Rock Café.

Most recently, Jacobs served as Partner and President of the Entertainment Division at Forefront Networks, overseeing Live In The Vineyard and Live In The Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC).