International Money Express, Inc. Strikes A Sponsorship Deal With Dignity Health Sports Park And The L.A. Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The reigning Major League Soccer Cup champion LA Galaxy and their home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP), have announced a new sponsorship deal with International Money Express, Inc. (Intermex), a leading money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean.

The multi-year deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, names Intermex the Official International Remittance Partner of the LA Galaxy and a Founding Partner of Dignity Health Sports Park. This marks the first time the team and AEG have partnered with a brand in the remittance industry.

Founded in 1994—around the same time as the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer—Intermex enables digital money transfers from the U.S., Canada, and Europe to over 60 countries, with a focus servicing customers in Latin America.

As part of the partnership, Intermex’s branding will appear in high-visibility locations throughout the stadium, including scoreboard integrations, concourse signage, plaza wall displays, and digital menu boards across the property, as well as on prominent freeway marquee signage.

Additionally, Intermex will serve as a Presenting Partner of the LA Galaxy Soccer Center—a 73,000-square-foot facility in Torrance, California, dedicated to futsal and recreational sports.

“We are excited to welcome Intermex to the Galaxy family,” said LA Galaxy President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun. “This is a values-driven brand that understands the importance of language, culture, and legacy. Together, we’re building something that resonates on and off the pitch.”

“Our partnership with the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park is about showing up for the people who have always been at the center of this sport,” said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing & Digital Officer at Intermex. “For so many Latino families, fútbol isn’t just entertainment—it’s a part of who we are. This collaboration allows us to celebrate that connection in a meaningful way, both on and off the field.”

“Intermex is a brand that truly understands the people we serve,” added Katie Pandolfo, General Manager of Dignity Health Sports Park. “Their partnership reinforces our shared commitment to elevating the guest experience while creating lasting impact across our community.”