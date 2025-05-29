Jazmyn Griffin And Tessie Lammle Join Team Wass

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music announced the hire of two new executives – Jazmyn Griffin and Tessie Lammle – who join the agency to bolster the growth and international reach of its Hip-Hop/R&B business.

Griffin, who is based in New York, will serve as a director in the agency’s Global Festivals team, where she will focus on hip-hop and R&B festivals while helping to spin up the agency’s new designated marketing operation.

She joins Wasserman with significant experience in the festival space, having previously held senior roles at C3 Presents and Live Nation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jazmyn to our Global Festivals team at a time of tremendous growth for the division and for the festivals market around the world,” said Wasserman Music SVP, Global Festivals Adam Brill. “Her history of success working with all facets of the business makes her uniquely well-suited to help further our growth across the hip-hop and R&B festival landscape, and beyond.”

Lammle, who is based in Los Angeles, joins Wasserman as a Director and agent focused on hip-hop and R&B artists. She joins Wasserman after almost a decade at UTA where she worked with both developing and established artists across a variety of formats.

“Tessie is as talented and hardworking as they come, and her genuine passion for music and developing unique strategies to help artists meet and exceed their goals shines through in everything she does,” said Wasserman Music EVP & Managing Executive James Rubin. “We’re excited to have her join the team to help fuel the surging growth of our Hip-Hop and R&B division, but her skills and interests go well beyond so we can’t wait to watch her keep growing and evolving along with the company.”