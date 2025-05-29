Live Nation Acquires The Dominican Republic Promoter SD Concerts

SANTO DOMINGO, D.R. (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has continued its expansion in Latin America with the acquisition of SD Concerts, one of the Dominican Republic’s leading concert promoters.

Founded in 2001, SD Concerts has been staging major live entertainment events for both domestic and international artists. In addition to its operations in the Dominican Republic, the company supports shows in Aruba, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, and Puerto Rico.

As part of the acquisition, SD Concerts’ in-house ticketing platform—which services all of the company’s events—will be integrated into Ticketmaster, according to Live Nation.

The move brings SD Concerts into Live Nation’s growing network of Latin American promoters, which includes OCESA in Mexico and Páramo Presenta in Colombia.

Following the acquisition, Saymon Diaz, Founder and CEO of SD Concerts, will continue to lead the company.

“Live music is thriving across the region, and we’re proud of the role SD Concerts has played in that growth,” said Diaz. “Partnering with Live Nation gives us the global infrastructure to scale even further and supports the next generation of Latin talent. This partnership will bring bigger shows to more locations and create even more unforgettable live music experiences for fans in the Dominican Republic and across Latin America.”

“Saymon and SD Concerts have built a remarkable business rooted in deep local knowledge and a passion for live music,” added Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation. “We’re joining forces with a proven regional leader to help even more Latin artists reach global audiences and connect international acts with fans across Latin America.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.