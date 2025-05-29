The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: The J. Geils Band Frontman Peter Wolf

Peter Wolf has a new book, “Waiting on the Moon,” and we dive into the tales of the artists, poets, drifters, grifters and goddesses he writes about.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/peter-wolf/id1316200737?i=1000710409924
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5AROprxdMCIb32Y4RL0pZp?si=AleDfd9aQZS2EB5BIQ7S2g
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/peter-wolf-278151814/
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/0e9ff436-3f2e-4002-9ca1-6a281b0dfe6c/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-peter-wolf