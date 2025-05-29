Canada Day 2025 Program Announced, Headlined by Sarah McLachlan, Amanda Marshall, and More

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Canada’s Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, the Honorable Steven Guilbeault, revealed the official program for Canada Day 2025.

The event, which celebrates the country’s national identity, will take place at Ottawa’s LeBreton Flats Park on July 1, featuring a slate of daytime and evening performances, along with an O Canada! station, fireworks, and more.

The national noon ceremony will officially kick off the celebrations live from LeBreton Flats Park at 12 p.m. ET and will feature performances by Amanda Marshall, Garou, Alli Walker, Rafaëlle Roy, Thompson Egbo-Egbo, and host Sonia Benezra.

The evening show will include performances by Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane, Cœur de pirate, Talk, Randy Bachman, Blue Rodeo, Aasiva, and more, and will be hosted by Isabelle Racicot.

The evening broadcast will air live on CBC, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBC Radio, the CBC News YouTube channel, and CBC News streaming channels, as well as ICI RDI, ICI TÉLÉ, and ICI TOU.TV.

“The July 1 festivities will allow us to celebrate our unity and express our national pride, while affirming our sovereignty, our identity, and our culture,” Canada’s Department of Canadian Heritage said in a statement. “More than ever, this year is the perfect opportunity to wave our flag proudly and show the world what makes the True North strong and free. Canadians are encouraged to take part in celebrations in their communities across the country and in the heart of Canada’s Capital Region.”