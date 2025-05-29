The VenuesNow Conference Is Headed To Las Vegas For 2025

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group has announced that the 2025 edition of the VenuesNow Conference will take place in Las Vegas—one of the world’s premier entertainment destinations—from September 9–11, offering three days of panels, keynotes, networking, and entertainment.

Presented by Lockton and Oracle, the eighth annual VNC will feature sessions on a wide range of venue-related topics, including content and bookings, hospitality, premium experiences, venue operations, and emerging trends in security, data technology, and women’s sports, among others.

New for 2025, the conference will include a half-day of programming focused on best practices in sustainability across all venue types. Topics will include managing energy, water, and waste, as well as financial sustainability, corporate partnerships, and enhancing the guest experience.

This will be the first time in the event’s eight-year history that it will be held in Las Vegas. Previous host cities have included Austin, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Phoenix, New York, and Seattle.

“With the VenuesNow Conference 2025, we’re expanding our vision, dedicating a half-day to sustainability, and elevating the conversation around critical topics for attendees,” said Ray Waddell, Chief Content Officer of OVG Media & Conferences. “Las Vegas, a perennial entertainment powerhouse, is the perfect stage to gather the industry’s most influential leaders and continue shaping the future of live entertainment worldwide.”

For more information and registration details, visit www.venuesnowconference.com.