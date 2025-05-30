Bob Sinclar Signs A Global Admin Deal With WCM

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — French DJ, producer, and remixer Bob Sinclar has signed a global administration and sub-publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the publishing division of label giant Warner Music Group.

The deal covers a catalog of more than 350 of Sinclar’s works, published or co-published by Mighty Bop Sessions, including dance classics such as “World, Hold On,” “Love Generation,” and “The Beat Goes On,” as well as repertoire from his label Africanism.

Sinclar, a pioneer of French house music with early dancefloor-friendly hits such as “Gym Tonic,” shifted toward a more mainstream, vocal pop sound in the mid-2000s.

“I’m very excited about this new journey with Warner Chappell Music. Their entire team has been incredibly motivated, and I’m sure we will do great things together!” said Bob Sinclar.

“Bob Sinclar is a fervent representative of the French Touch—a true tastemaker who has always made a point of crossing borders. His music, and what he did for dance culture, had a major influence on a whole generation of listeners and artists,” added Valentin Zucca, Senior A&R, Warner Chappell Music France.