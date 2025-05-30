Fenway Park Cancels Multiple Shows

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Multiple shows at Boston’s Fenway Park were abruptly canceled this week, apparently over concerns about the temporary concert stage erected at the storied stadium.

Shakira’s May 29 performance was canceled on Thursday just hours before it was scheduled to begin, as was the May 30 show featuring Jason Aldean and the country duo Brooks & Dunn.

The stadium announced the cancellations on Thursday, offering no details beyond citing “unforeseen circumstances,” and noted that refunds for both shows would be available at the point of purchase.

Live Nation provided more context in a statement to USA Today, with a representative saying: “Structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were canceled. All team members are safe.”

Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn are next scheduled to appear at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 5, while Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour heads to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on May 31.