Former UTA Partner Brent Weinstein Joins CAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced the hiring of industry veteran and former UTA partner Brent Weinstein, who joins the agency as part of its senior leadership team.

At CAA, Weinstein will oversee multiple aspects of the agency’s business, including Digital Media, Podcasts, Games, Talent Business Ventures, and Speakers. He will also contribute his expertise to the agency’s M&A and investment activities.

In partnership with CAA’s Technology division, Weinstein will co-manage CAA’s Intell data team.

“CAA sits uniquely and powerfully at the intersection of entertainment, sports, culture, and technology, with a global reputation for excellence and an unmatched understanding of where audiences and consumers are heading,” said Weinstein. “It’s an honor to become part of CAA and its incredible culture, and to work alongside some of the most creative and pioneering agents and executives in the industry as we collectively work to create new opportunities for the world’s leading creators and companies.”

Weinstein most recently served as Chief Development Officer at Candle Media, the premium content company founded by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs in 2021.

Earlier in his career, Weinstein spent more than two decades at UTA, where he oversaw the agency’s Digital Talent, Podcasting, Ventures, Live Events, Heartland, and Emerging Platforms businesses, rising to become Partner and UTA’s first-ever Chief Innovation Officer.

“CAA is relentlessly focused on being the most deeply resourced, knowledgeable, and innovative advocate for its clients across all areas,” said CAA President Jim Burtson. “Brent’s shared passion for client service as an exceptional agent, and his tremendous track record as a creative business builder and senior leader, make him an outstanding match for us as we continue to execute on our ambitious vision. His deep understanding of the rapidly growing marketplace of opportunities for talent will be invaluable as we build upon the ongoing success of the areas he will oversee.”