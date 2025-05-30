Hans Zimmer Helps To Open AEG’s New IG Arena In Japan

NAGOYA, Japan (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary composer, conductor, and music producer Hans Zimmer helped open Japan’s new state-of-the-art IG Arena when he performed the venue’s first public concert on May 24th.

Located in Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya, the 17,000-capacity arena is part of a portfolio of new projects across Asia currently being developed by AEG.

The new arena features state-of-the-art acoustics and fully modern production capabilities, positioning it as a key stop on Japan’s international touring circuit.

The venue will officially open on July 13, 2025, with the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament, also known as the Nagoya Basho.

“The opening of IG Arena is a proud moment for AEG and our partners in Japan. Together, we’ve created a world-class venue that reflects the energy, innovation, and cultural richness of this incredible market. Hans Zimmer’s unforgettable inaugural performance has set the tone for what this arena will represent — a new era for live entertainment in the region. AEG is fully committed to supporting the growth of Asia Pacific’s live entertainment landscape through visionary infrastructure and boundary-pushing creative programming. We’re excited for what lies ahead,” said Alex Hill, CEO of AEG International.