High Road Inc Merges With Quebec-based Concert Logistique

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — High Road Inc, the Nashville-based entertainment transportation company announced it will join the Canadian tour logistics company Concert Logistique alongside the company’s flagship brand Truck’N Roll to form a North American network.

Founded by President & CEO Sharon Lee in 2016, High Road Inc. currently maintains hubs in Nashville, TN, and Boston, MA, supporting clients across the U.S. and Canada in both live entertainment and regional freight.

“Joining forces with Concert Logistique marks an exciting new chapter for our team. From day one, my focus has been on building real relationships, understanding the unique rhythm of every tour, and delivering with care and consistency. This partnership allows us to do all of that on a bigger scale, with even more resources and reach—while staying true to the values that High Road was founded on,” said Sharon Lee, President & COO, High Road.

“What Sharon has built with High Road is nothing short of impressive. Her understanding of the touring world, her hands-on leadership, and the strong relationships she’s forged in the industry align perfectly with the way we work at Truck’N Roll. By joining forces, we’re not just expanding our footprint—we’re bringing together two teams who share the same values and passion.” added Rémy Auclair, President and CEO, Truck’N Roll Inc.