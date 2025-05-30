Kings Of Leon Cancel UK/European Tour After Caleb Followill Suffers A ‘Gnarly’ Foot Injury

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Kings of Leon have announced the cancellation of their upcoming European and UK tour dates after frontman Caleb Followill revealed he suffered a “freak” injury.

In a video shared on social media, Followill said he underwent emergency surgery after injuring his foot while playing with his children. He didn’t go into detail about the nature of the injury but noted that it was “pretty gnarly.”

Followill added that he is on the mend but that doctors have advised him to stay off his feet and avoid traveling for the next eight weeks.

“It’s a big bummer. We were so excited, and we’ve been preparing for this tour for a long time,” Followill said.

“We’ve been preparing for a lot of things—we’ve been in the studio recording, we have a bunch of new songs, we were going to debut a few of them on this run. We had a lot of exciting things planned, and now we’re just going to have to pivot,” he added.

The European and UK leg of the Can We Please Have Fun Tour was scheduled to begin on June 20 in Leeds and wrap on July 19 at the Deichbrand Festival in Germany.

As of now, the U.S. leg of the tour remains scheduled, with shows set to kick off on August 14 in Houston and conclude on October 5 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.