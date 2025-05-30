Sir Rod Stewart Teases a Faces Reunion With Ronnie Wood At Glastonbury This Year

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sir Rod Stewart revealed plans to reunite with his former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood on stage at Glastonbury this year.

Stewart broke the news to fans during a recent appearance on the That Peter Crouch Podcast, stating that Wood, who is best known as the guitarist of the Rolling Stones, will join him on stage at the festival for a Faces reunion.

“Woody, I do [communicate] a lot,” Stewart said during the podcast. “Just recently, because we’re gonna do Glastonbury together.”

The podcast interview is the latest in a list of clues that Faces plans to reunite with the band’s drummer Kenny Jones telling The Telegraph that the band had been in the studio working on new material with noted producer Jools Holland. According to Jones, they have already recorded “about 11 tracks” at RAK Studio in North London.

“I can’t see it coming out this year,” Jones told the Telegraph “But I can see it coming out next year. Everyone’s doing different things. We do little snippets here and there. Then all of a sudden, The Stones are out [on tour] again, Rod’s out again…”