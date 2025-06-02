Alex Bugnon Signs With Mighty Music Corporation

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Mighty Music Corporation, a boutique agency focused on representing jazz and R&B artists announced the signing of jazz pianist and composer Alex Bugnon.

A noted figure in the world of contemporary jazz, Bugnon is known for his signature blend of smooth jazz, R&B, and funk, and even gospel, with a catalog of albums that includes his 1988 debut, Love Season, as well as Head Over Heels (1990) and 107 Degrees in the Shade (1991).

“We are thrilled to welcome Alex Bugnon to the Mighty Music Corporation family,” says Steve Butler, CEO of Mighty Music Corporation. “Alex is a phenomenal talent whose music resonates deeply with listeners. His unique sound and incredible stage presence make him a perfect fit for our roster, and we are eager to help him reach new heights in his already illustrious career.”

Bugnon joins a roster at MMC which already includes Eric Darius, Marion Meadows, Najee, Brian Simpson, Jessy J, Jeff Kashiwa, Four 80 East, and Jackiem Joyner, among others.