Bauhaus Cancels Their Reunion Tour Due To Health Issues

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Bauhaus’s Peter Murphy has announced the cancellation of the band’s upcoming reunion tour, citing unspecified health issues that will prevent him from performing this summer.

Murphy shared the news with fans via social media, expressing regret over the decision.

“I am very much saddened by this news. This situation is hopefully temporary, and we will be able to announce shows in support of Silver Shade at some point in the near future. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding,” he wrote.

The cancellation comes three years after Bauhaus called off the East Coast leg of their 2022 U.S. tour, following Murphy’s decision to enter rehab.

The band originally reunited in 2019 after a 13-year hiatus and released “Drink the New Wine,” their first new song in over a decade.

Murphy also released a new solo single, The Artroom Wonder, featuring Tool bassist Justin Chancellor, in March.