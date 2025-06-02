Blue Rodeo Announces Plans For A 40th Anniversary Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian alt-country icons Blue Rodeo announced plans to hit the road this year with a brand new Canadian tour celebrating the bands’ 40th anniversary.

The coast-to-coast tour kicks off with a pair of performances at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary on October 1st & 2nd and wraps with two shows at Toronto’s Massey Hall on January 23 & 24.

“Success seemed real when we were entertaining people in The Horseshoe in our hometown of Toronto. That was the top of the heap for us,” Cuddy says. “When you look back, you realize it’s just been this beautiful dream,” the band said in a joint statement.

Singer/songwriter Adam Baldwin will join Blue Rodeo as support on all dates, bringing his East Coast flair to the tour.

The general onsale begins Friday, June 6 via www.ticketmaster.ca.

Blue Rodeo Tour Dates:

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB

Thursday, October 2, 2025 – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB

Saturday, October 4, 2025 – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Edmonton, AB

Sunday, October 5, 2025 – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Edmonton, AB

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Thursday, October 9, 2025 – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre – Victoria, BC

Saturday, October 11, 2025 – Prospera Place – Kelowna, BC

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 – TCU Place – Saskatoon, SK*

Thursday, October 16, 2025 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

Friday, October 17, 2025 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

Saturday, October 18, 2025 – Westoba Place At The Keystone Centre – Brandon, MB

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 – Thunder Bay Community Auditorium – Thunder Bay, ON*

Thursday, October 23, 2025 – GFL Memorial Gardens – Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Friday, October 24, 2025 – Sadlon Arena – Barrie, On

Friday, November 7, 2025 – Avenir Centre – Moncton, NB

Saturday, November 8, 2025 – Scotiabank Centre – Halifax, NS

Sunday, November 9, 2025 – TD Station – Saint John, NB

Friday, November 14, 2025 – FirstOntario Concert Hall – Hamilton, ON

Saturday, November 15, 2025 – Canada Life Place – London, ON

Thursday, November 20, 2025 – Slush Puppie Place – Kingston, ON

Friday, November 21, 2025 – National Arts Centre – Ottawa, ON*

Friday, November 22, 2025 – National Arts Centre – Ottawa, ON*

Saturday, December 27, 2025 – Tribute Communities Centre – Oshawa, ON

Saturday, January 17, 2026 – Place des Arts – Montreal, QC

Friday, January 23, 2026 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

Saturday, January 24, 2026 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

*not an LN date