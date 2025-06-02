Hawaiian Recording Artist Maoli Signs With WME

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Hawaiian singer-songwriter Maoli has signed on the dotted line with WME for global representation across all areas of his career.

“Signing with WME is a massive step forward, not just for me, but for everything I represent,” said Maoli. “It’s always been my kuleana – my responsibility – to share the spirit and sound of Hawaii with the world. I’m beyond grateful to take that mission even further with a team that truly understands the vision.”

“Maoli is a singular talent whose music effortlessly blends the heartbeat of the islands with the soul of country,” said WME’s Chris Hrovat. “His authenticity, passion and cross-genre appeal are undeniable. We’re thrilled to welcome him to WME and can’t wait to help take his music to new audiences worldwide.”

With a unique fusion of island reggae, and country soul with a Polynesian aesthetic, Maoli has released nine albums as an indie artist, amassing an impressive collection of more than half a billion global streams.

Maoli recently headlined a sold-out show at Navigation Homes Stadium in New Zealand (12,000 capacity), before headling to the U.S. for a run of sold-out dates as part of his Last Sip of Summer Tour.

Maoli is represented by Jason Gibbs, Shawn Dailey and Emilie Glover at Red Light Management.