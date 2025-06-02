MusiCares: A Jody Williams Songs Takeover Announced For Nashville In July

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — A special evening of songs and stories will light up Broadway this summer as Music Row for MusiCares: A Jody Williams Songs Takeover, presented by the Eric Church Band and Corient, takes over Chief’s on Broadway on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

The Eric Church Band—Jeff Cease, Lee Hendricks, Jeff Hyde, John Henry Trinko, Driver Williams, Craig Wright, and Joanna Cotten—has curated a lineup featuring some of Nashville’s best-known songwriters for a night of music and storytelling.

Headlining the event is Big Machine Records artist Jackson Dean (“Don’t Come Lookin’,” “Heaven’s to Betsy”), joined by Jody Williams Songs writers Driver Williams (“Smoke a Little Smoke,” “Hang Tight Honey,” “Heaven’s to Betsy”), Jason Nix (“Hang Tight Honey,” “Things a Man Oughta Know”), and Jeremy Spillman (“Sinners Like Me,” “Bad Mother Trucker”). Also performing are Emily Ann Roberts, Harper O’Neill, Peytan Porter, Andy Austin, and other surprise guests. Together, these artists have shaped the sound of modern country, with credits spanning Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Keith Urban, and more.

Proceeds from the event will benefit MusiCares, the nonprofit that provides essential health and human services to music professionals.

Since 2012, the Eric Church Band has raised over $3 million for MusiCares through its annual golf tournament and auction. Music Row for MusiCares continues that legacy, reinforcing the band’s deep ties to the songwriting community and commitment to philanthropy.

Members of The Church Choir, Eric Church’s dedicated fanbase, can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, June 4, at 12 p.m. CST. Public on-sale begins Friday, June 6, at 12 p.m. CST, with tickets starting at $25. A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet Experience upgrades will also be available.