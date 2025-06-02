OVG Announces PeoplesBank As The New Naming Rights Partner At Hartford’s XL Center

HARTFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group and Connecticut’s Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) announced a new naming rights partnership that will see Hartford’s 16,000-seat XL Center renamed as PeoplesBank Arena.

The 10-year partnership was closed by OVG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship and naming rights division of Oak View Group as the arena undergoes a major rehabilitation of the venerable sports and entertainmetn arena.

The $145 million transformation includes upgraded seating and premium hospitality spaces, as well as expanded food & bevbage options, enhanced concert rigging capabilities and new amenities for visiting artists and athletes.

According to OVG, the renovation is set to be completed this fall, ahead of scheduled performances from Bert Kreischer (November 13); Andrea Bocelli (December 13); along with the Hartford Wolf Pack 2025 – 2026 season; NCAA Division I Basketball Champion UConn Women’s Basketball 2025 – 2026 season; UConn Men’s Basketball 2025 – 2026 season; and UConn Men’s Ice Hockey 2025 – 2026 season.

“PeoplesBank’s deep-rooted commitment to putting people and communities first perfectly aligns with our purpose-driven mindset that fuels everything we do at Oak View Group,” said Peter Luukko, Co-Chairman, Oak View Group. “This partnership is more than naming rights—it’s a shared vision to deliver dynamic experiences, elevate the fan journey, and create lasting impact where it matters most: in the communities we serve.”

“We’re proud to partner with the Capital Region Development Authority on this transformative project and to welcome PeoplesBank as the official naming rights partner to a historic building in Hartford. Partnering with a naming rights sponsor is a major milestone for Hartford. It represents not just a financial investment in our facilities, but a deeper commitment to the growth, vitality, and long-term success of our city,” added Dan Griffis, President of Global Partnerships, Oak View Group.