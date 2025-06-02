Snorri Hallgrímsson Signs A Publishing Deal With Bucks Music Group

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Bucks Music Group has announced the signing of noted Icelandic composer and producer Snorri Hallgrímsson to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal.

Hallgrímsson began his career as a classical guitarist and released his debut solo album, Orbit, in 2018, followed by his double EP Landbrot in 2020–2021.

He is also a sought-after composer and producer in the world of film, with credits including the BAFTA Award-winning score for Broadchurch alongside Ólafur Arnalds.

In 2022, Hallgrímsson scored Jaula / The Chalk Line, which became the second most-watched non-English language film on Netflix for multiple weeks. That same year, he was lauded at the Venice Film Festival for his score for the documentary Innocence.

Hallgrímsson has been nominated for three more Icelandic Music Awards in 2025 and currently garners over 2.5 million monthly streams across all platforms.

“I am incredibly grateful to join the Bucks Music Group family. Throughout my career, I have prioritised working with good people who do their work for the right reasons. Working with Bucks aligns perfectly with my values and vision for the future, and I can’t wait to see what our collaborations bring,” said Snorri Hallgrímsson.

“Snorri is a special talent with a number of new and exciting projects forthcoming, and we wanted to partner with a publisher that understands and supports our vision. Howard and the team at Bucks Music have been fantastic to work with so far and share our ambition to bring Snorri’s music to as wide an audience as possible,” added Hallgrímsson’s manager, Tom Macpherson of Yes Artists.

“We are delighted to be working with Snorri. He is a truly unique addition to our roster—an artist who works across mediums and whose music greatly moves me. This is a very exciting time to be collaborating with him, with his next release on Deutsche Grammophon, upcoming live shows, and the release of the feature film Words of War, which he scored,” concluded Howard Price, Head of Media at Bucks Music Group.