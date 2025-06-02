WME To Bring The Losers Live Concert Series Back To CMA Fest For 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — WME is once again kicking off CMA Fest Week with Losers Live, a free, three-night outdoor concert series at Losers Bar & Grill in Midtown. Featuring an exciting mix of country icons, chart-toppers and rising stars, the event will run Monday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 4, with doors opening at 5 PM each night.

The 2025 series begins on Monday, June 2, with platinum-selling country mainstay s taking the stage to get the week started. The show also includes Travis Denning, Matt Stell, Dillon Carmichael, Payton Smith, Mae Estes, Frank Ray, CeCe, Will Jones and Payton Howie. On Tuesday, June 3, the hits keep coming with a powerhouse lineup of country favorites, including Lee Brice, Craig Morgan, Mark Wills, Timmy McKeever, Kaitlin Butts, Meghan Patrick, Logan Crosby, Myles Morgan, Bottomland and multi-genre, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat.

Wednesday, June 4 rounds out the series with an eclectic and high-energy mix featuring Easton Corbin, Priscilla Block, Bryan Martin, Cole Goodwin, Skeez, Ian Harrsion, Timothy Wayne – with more artists to be announced in the coming days.

Presented by WME, Losers Live is free and open to the public, offering fans a chance to see some the agency’s established country legends and rising stars.